KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid, a few afternoon showers, thunderstorms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES



Isolated showers, T-storms possible this afternoon

Heat and humidity increase through the week

Heat index near 105-110 Friday-Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

High: 85º

Tonight: A nice summer night with comfortable temperatures.

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Low: 65º

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid.

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

High: 87º

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and humid.

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Low: 65º

High: 88º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—