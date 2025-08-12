Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid, a few afternoon showers, thunderstorms possible

Highs today will be around 85°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated showers, T-storms possible this afternoon
  • Heat and humidity increase through the week
  • Heat index near 105-110 Friday-Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
High: 85º

Tonight: A nice summer night with comfortable temperatures.
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Low: 65º

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid.
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
High: 87º

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and humid.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Low: 65º
High: 88º

