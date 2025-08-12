KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid, a few afternoon showers, thunderstorms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated showers, T-storms possible this afternoon
- Heat and humidity increase through the week
- Heat index near 105-110 Friday-Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
High: 85º
Tonight: A nice summer night with comfortable temperatures.
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Low: 65º
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid.
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
High: 87º
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and humid.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Low: 65º
High: 88º
