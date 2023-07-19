KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid with more storms arriving tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Seasonally warm and sticky today bringing a heat index to the upper 90s
- More rain and thunderstorms to enter the area late this evening and overnight, out by Thursday morning
- Friday and Saturday will feel incredible with much lower humidity
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid and seasonally warm. Light rain fills in this evening with a better chance of thunderstorms overnight.
High: 88° Heat Index: 98°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms track through the area and linger south of I-70 early in the morning Thursday. Staying mild and muggy.
Low: 70°
Wind: NE to NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: A few early morning showers and thunderstorms are gone by sunrise. Expect more sunshine through the day, warm temperatures but dropping humidity.
High: 89°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Friday: A beautiful day with a blend of sun and clouds. Temperatures are cooler than average with very comfortable humidity. Soak it in!
Low: 66° High: 83°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph
