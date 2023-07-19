KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid with more storms arriving tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Seasonally warm and sticky today bringing a heat index to the upper 90s

More rain and thunderstorms to enter the area late this evening and overnight, out by Thursday morning

Friday and Saturday will feel incredible with much lower humidity

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly sunny, humid and seasonally warm. Light rain fills in this evening with a better chance of thunderstorms overnight.

High: 88° Heat Index: 98°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms track through the area and linger south of I-70 early in the morning Thursday. Staying mild and muggy.

Low: 70°

Wind: NE to NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: A few early morning showers and thunderstorms are gone by sunrise. Expect more sunshine through the day, warm temperatures but dropping humidity.

High: 89°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Friday: A beautiful day with a blend of sun and clouds. Temperatures are cooler than average with very comfortable humidity. Soak it in!

Low: 66° High: 83°

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph

