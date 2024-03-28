Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, sunny, breezy Thursday weather in Kansas City

and last updated 2024-03-28 06:17:45-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather for Opening Day baseball
  • The warming trend continues with highs in the 60s Thursday and 70s Friday
  • A bigger storm early next week may bring stronger thunderstorms Monday-Monday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:

Thursday: The boys of summer are back! We begin the day freezing cold then a warm breeze kicks in and creates great weather for afternoon baseball. Sunny with a Moderate UV Index.

High: 67°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clouds move in late with a southerly breeze keeping temperatures warmer.
Low: 48°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Friday: High clouds, partly to mostly cloudy sky with a strong southerly wind.

Low: 48° High: 74°

Wind: SSW 10-20, G35 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies and cooler following a cold front.
Low: 44° High: 62°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

