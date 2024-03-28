KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, sunny, breezy Thursday weather in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather for Opening Day baseball
- The warming trend continues with highs in the 60s Thursday and 70s Friday
- A bigger storm early next week may bring stronger thunderstorms Monday-Monday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST:
Thursday: The boys of summer are back! We begin the day freezing cold then a warm breeze kicks in and creates great weather for afternoon baseball. Sunny with a Moderate UV Index.
High: 67°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clouds move in late with a southerly breeze keeping temperatures warmer.
Low: 48°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Friday: High clouds, partly to mostly cloudy sky with a strong southerly wind.
Low: 48° High: 74°
Wind: SSW 10-20, G35 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies and cooler following a cold front.
Low: 44° High: 62°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
