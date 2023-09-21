KSHB 41 Weather | Warm today while clouds increase & storms approach late at night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm afternoon with increasing clouds; Storms are possible Thursday evening
- Some severe storms and soaking rain sweeps through the area Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning
- Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing clouds through the day while temperatures stay warm. Storms develop in the evening and approach the area after sunset. There's a chance storms fall apart south of I-70 before arriving in KC.
High: 84°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some storms around. Any rain overnight would linger into Friday morning.
Low: 65°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower or storm earlier in the day.
High: 82°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
