KSHB 41 Weather | Warm today while clouds increase & storms approach late at night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm afternoon with increasing clouds; Storms are possible Thursday evening

Some severe storms and soaking rain sweeps through the area Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning

Great weather by kickoff for the Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds through the day while temperatures stay warm. Storms develop in the evening and approach the area after sunset. There's a chance storms fall apart south of I-70 before arriving in KC.

High: 84°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some storms around. Any rain overnight would linger into Friday morning.

Low: 65°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower or storm earlier in the day.

High: 82°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

