KSHB 41 Weather | Warm today with a few showers, storms developing in afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A stray afternoon storm possible today between 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Rising temperatures by the end of the week and weekend
- Next best chance of storms comes Saturday and Saturday evening
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. There's a chance of an isolated storm this afternoon mainly for locations south of I-70.
High: 85°
Wind: W 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant.
High: 61°
Wind: SW 5 mph
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. You will notice the increase in humidity.
High: 88°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Most of the activity will miss us to the south.
Low: 66° High: 88°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.