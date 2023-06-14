KSHB 41 Weather | Warm today with a few showers, storms developing in afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



A stray afternoon storm possible today between 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Rising temperatures by the end of the week and weekend

Next best chance of storms comes Saturday and Saturday evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. There's a chance of an isolated storm this afternoon mainly for locations south of I-70.

High: 85°

Wind: W 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant.

High: 61°

Wind: SW 5 mph

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. You will notice the increase in humidity.

High: 88°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Most of the activity will miss us to the south.

Low: 66° High: 88°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

