KSHB 41 Weather | Warm weather ends the year

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm Wednesday
- Dry and not too cold at midnight on New Year's Day
- A shot of colder air into the weekend
- Warm weather returns next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Much warmer with ample sunshine. Light westerly breezes.
High: 52°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Dry and not too cold.
Low: 29°
Wind: WSW - NE 5-15 mph
New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy. A chillier day.
High: 42°
Low: 32°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold.
High: 40°
Low: 26°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—