KSHB 41 Weather | Warm weather ends the year

Expect a warm Wednesday before temperatures dip.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm Wednesday
  • Dry and not too cold at midnight on New Year's Day
  • A shot of colder air into the weekend
  • Warm weather returns next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Much warmer with ample sunshine. Light westerly breezes.
High: 52°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Dry and not too cold.
Low: 29°
Wind: WSW - NE 5-15 mph

New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy. A chillier day.
High: 42°
Low: 32°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold.
High: 40°
Low: 26°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

