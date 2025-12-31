KSHB 41 Weather | Warm weather ends the year

Prev Next

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm Wednesday

Dry and not too cold at midnight on New Year's Day

A shot of colder air into the weekend

Warm weather returns next week KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Much warmer with ample sunshine. Light westerly breezes.

High: 52°

Wind: WSW 5-15 mph Tonight: Increasing clouds. Dry and not too cold.

Low: 29°

Wind: WSW - NE 5-15 mph New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy. A chillier day.

High: 42°

Low: 32°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold.

High: 40°

Low: 26°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

