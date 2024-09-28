KSHB 41 Weather | Warm weekend loading

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Remnants of Helene track northwest helping clear skies slowly Saturday
- Warm temperatures into the 80s through Monday
- Dry cold front Tuesday knocks highs to near 70, 40s Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day while temperatures stay warm. Gusty winds continue.
High: 84°
Wind: NE 10-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear with calming winds.
Low: 55°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: More sunshine and less wind while the humidity ticks up.
High: 81°
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph
Monday: Sunny and mild with fairly calm winds.
High: 83°
Wind: Light and variable
