KSHB 41 Weather | Warm weekend loading

WEATHER HEADLINES



Remnants of Helene track northwest helping clear skies slowly Saturday

Warm temperatures into the 80s through Monday

Dry cold front Tuesday knocks highs to near 70, 40s Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day while temperatures stay warm. Gusty winds continue.

High: 84°

Wind: NE 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with calming winds.

Low: 55°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday: More sunshine and less wind while the humidity ticks up.

High: 81°

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Monday: Sunny and mild with fairly calm winds.

High: 83°

Wind: Light and variable

