KSHB 41 Weather | Warm & windy but unsettled over the next 3 days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and breezy through Thursday

Two storm systems bring a chance for strong to severe storms: this evening & Wednesday afternoon/night

Cooler highs in the 50s & 60s Friday & Saturday

St. Patrick's Day looks even colder and blustery

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: More clouds and staying breezy today while temperatures stay warm. Watching for a chance of thunderstorms this evening, after 5-6pm, most likely near KC & east. Stronger storms may contain quarter sized hail.

High: 73°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 G 30 mph

Tonight: Clear skies overnight and not as windy allowing for temperatures to cool down.

Low: 46°

Wind: S to W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, staying warm and more humid. There is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms as a warm front lifts through the area during the afternoon and evening. All severe weather hazards are possible with the main zone of concern north of 36-HWY.

High: 76°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: A cold front slowly makes its way to the area during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain very warm and the wind stays strong. Any thunderstorms will form south and east of KC.

Low: 57° High: 75°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

