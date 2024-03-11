KSHB 41 Weather | Warm & windy this week with a chance of storms Tuesday & Wednesday evenings

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmer air returns today with highs reaching the 70s

Two storm systems bring a chance of strong to severe storms Tuesday evening & again Wednesday night

Turning much cooler by the end of the week in the 50s & 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Much warmer as a southerly breeze and bright sunshine continue.

High: 71°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 G 30

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Staying breezy.

Low: 50°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny through most of the day while staying windy and warm. A chance of a few showers and thunderstorms developing near KC late in the evening.

High: 73°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

