KSHB 41 Weather | Warm & windy this week with a chance of storms Tuesday & Wednesday evenings

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer air returns today with highs reaching the 70s
- Two storm systems bring a chance of strong to severe storms Tuesday evening & again Wednesday night
- Turning much cooler by the end of the week in the 50s & 60s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Much warmer as a southerly breeze and bright sunshine continue.
High: 71°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 G 30
Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Staying breezy.
Low: 50°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny through most of the day while staying windy and warm. A chance of a few showers and thunderstorms developing near KC late in the evening.
High: 73°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
