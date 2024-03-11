Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warm & windy this week with a chance of storms Tuesday & Wednesday evenings

Daytime highs return to the 70s the next 3 days with gusty winds
and last updated 2024-03-11 06:32:26-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer air returns today with highs reaching the 70s
  • Two storm systems bring a chance of strong to severe storms Tuesday evening & again Wednesday night
  • Turning much cooler by the end of the week in the 50s & 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Much warmer as a southerly breeze and bright sunshine continue.
High: 71°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 G 30

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Staying breezy.
Low: 50°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny through most of the day while staying windy and warm. A chance of a few showers and thunderstorms developing near KC late in the evening.
High: 73°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.