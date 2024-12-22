KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer and windy today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- South winds gusting 20-30 mph today will bring in warmer air, highs around 50°
- Several rain chances during the last week of 2024
- Christmas Eve, Thursday, Friday and Saturday look to have the best chance of rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Temperatures will warm to 10° above average.
High: 49°
Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph
This Evening: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy and cool
Temperatures drop to around 40°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with decreasing wind as temperatures stay above freezing.
Low: 37°
Wind: S 10-20 decrease to S-SW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy, and warmer again.
High: 53°
Wind: Light & variable
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mainly south and east of KC.
Low: 35° High: 47°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 36° High: 46°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
