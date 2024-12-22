KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer and windy today

WEATHER HEADLINES



South winds gusting 20-30 mph today will bring in warmer air, highs around 50°

Several rain chances during the last week of 2024

Christmas Eve, Thursday, Friday and Saturday look to have the best chance of rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Temperatures will warm to 10° above average.

High: 49°

Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

This Evening: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy and cool

Temperatures drop to around 40°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with decreasing wind as temperatures stay above freezing.

Low: 37°

Wind: S 10-20 decrease to S-SW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, and warmer again.

High: 53°

Wind: Light & variable

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mainly south and east of KC.

Low: 35° High: 47°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy and cool.

Low: 36° High: 46°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

