KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer, chance of afternoon T-Storms mostly southwest of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and thunderstorms this afternoon southwest of KC, slight chance in KC

A few thunderstorms are possible tonight then the heat returns

Hot with little to no rain chance Thursday into early next week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. There is a chance of mainly afternoon rain and thunderstorms, mostly southwest of KC.

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

High: 83º

Tonight: A few thunderstorms are possible.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 64º

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and heating up.

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

High: 88º

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Low: 66º

High: 90º

