Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer, chance of afternoon T-Storms mostly southwest of KC

Highs today will be 80°-85°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and thunderstorms this afternoon southwest of KC, slight chance in KC
  • A few thunderstorms are possible tonight then the heat returns
  • Hot with little to no rain chance Thursday into early next week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. There is a chance of mainly afternoon rain and thunderstorms, mostly southwest of KC.
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
High: 83º

Tonight: A few thunderstorms are possible.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 64º

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and heating up.
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
High: 88º

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 66º
High: 90º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.