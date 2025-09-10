KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer, chance of afternoon T-Storms mostly southwest of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and thunderstorms this afternoon southwest of KC, slight chance in KC
- A few thunderstorms are possible tonight then the heat returns
- Hot with little to no rain chance Thursday into early next week
KANSAS CITY FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. There is a chance of mainly afternoon rain and thunderstorms, mostly southwest of KC.
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
High: 83º
Tonight: A few thunderstorms are possible.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 64º
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and heating up.
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
High: 88º
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 66º
High: 90º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—