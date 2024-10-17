KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer, dry & very windy conditions today increases our fire danger

WEATHER HEADLINES



Fire Weather Warning today, due to the dry ground, air & gusty south winds

The only chance of rain during the next 7-10 days appears to be Monday, but amounts look low

Temperatures warm up through the weekend, reaching the upper 70s by Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to the dry air, ground and wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. It will be sunny all day.

High: 69°

Wind: S 10-15 increase to 15-30 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, staying breezy and not as chilly.

Low: 48°

Wind: S 10 mph

Friday: Staying sunny and breezy while temperatures warm up.

High: 73°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, less wind and even warmer.

Low: 46° High: 76°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

