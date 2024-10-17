Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer, dry & very windy conditions today increases our fire danger

Red flag warning issued from 11am - 7pm
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Fire Weather Warning today, due to the dry ground, air & gusty south winds
  • The only chance of rain during the next 7-10 days appears to be Monday, but amounts look low
  • Temperatures warm up through the weekend, reaching the upper 70s by Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to the dry air, ground and wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. It will be sunny all day.
High: 69°
Wind: S 10-15 increase to 15-30 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, staying breezy and not as chilly.
Low: 48°

Wind: S 10 mph

Friday: Staying sunny and breezy while temperatures warm up.
High: 73°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, less wind and even warmer.
Low: 46° High: 76°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

