KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer, dry & very windy conditions today increases our fire danger

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Fire Weather Warning today, due to the dry ground, air & gusty south winds
- The only chance of rain during the next 7-10 days appears to be Monday, but amounts look low
- Temperatures warm up through the weekend, reaching the upper 70s by Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to the dry air, ground and wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. It will be sunny all day.
High: 69°
Wind: S 10-15 increase to 15-30 mph
Tonight: Clear sky, staying breezy and not as chilly.
Low: 48°
Wind: S 10 mph
Friday: Staying sunny and breezy while temperatures warm up.
High: 73°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, less wind and even warmer.
Low: 46° High: 76°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
