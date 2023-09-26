Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer than normal temperatures to finish September

Highs run in the 80s through the week & weekend
and last updated 2023-09-26 06:56:53-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Feeling better today with highs in the low 80s & pleasant humidity
  • A weak front will spark some rain & storms south of I-70 late tonight, out by 3am Wednesday
  • Hot but dry this weekend, nearing 90 degrees Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: An area of low pressure spinning across eastern Iowa increases our clouds as the day unfolds and steers slightly cooler temperatures our way. The low also drags a weak cold front north to south which sparks isolated thunderstorms during the evening, 20-30%. Best chance for storms is around I-70 and south.
High: 81°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and refreshing.
Low: 58° 

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: The other side of the cold front features sunshine and pleasant afternoon conditions.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and heating up.
Low: 60° High: 87°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

