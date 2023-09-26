KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer than normal temperatures to finish September

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Feeling better today with highs in the low 80s & pleasant humidity
- A weak front will spark some rain & storms south of I-70 late tonight, out by 3am Wednesday
- Hot but dry this weekend, nearing 90 degrees Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: An area of low pressure spinning across eastern Iowa increases our clouds as the day unfolds and steers slightly cooler temperatures our way. The low also drags a weak cold front north to south which sparks isolated thunderstorms during the evening, 20-30%. Best chance for storms is around I-70 and south.
High: 81°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and refreshing.
Low: 58°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: The other side of the cold front features sunshine and pleasant afternoon conditions.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5 mph
Wednesday: Sunny and heating up.
Low: 60° High: 87°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
