KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer than normal temperatures to finish September

WEATHER HEADLINES



Feeling better today with highs in the low 80s & pleasant humidity

A weak front will spark some rain & storms south of I-70 late tonight, out by 3am Wednesday

Hot but dry this weekend, nearing 90 degrees Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: An area of low pressure spinning across eastern Iowa increases our clouds as the day unfolds and steers slightly cooler temperatures our way. The low also drags a weak cold front north to south which sparks isolated thunderstorms during the evening, 20-30%. Best chance for storms is around I-70 and south.

High: 81°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and refreshing.

Low: 58°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: The other side of the cold front features sunshine and pleasant afternoon conditions.

High: 82°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and heating up.

Low: 60° High: 87°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

