KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer this Weekend

Highs today will be in the 50s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer this weekend
  • Colder Monday as the first of two or three cold fronts arrive during the next week
  • A couple of precipitation chances, around Thanksgiving and next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: After a frosty start it will be much warmer as sunshine shines through high clouds.
High: 57°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool.
Temperatures drop to the mid 40s
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 44°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild.
High: 64°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Monday: Windy and cold with steady temperatures in the 40s through the day, wind chills near 35
Low: 42°
High: 43°
Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

