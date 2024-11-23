KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer this Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmer this weekend

Colder Monday as the first of two or three cold fronts arrive during the next week

A couple of precipitation chances, around Thanksgiving and next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: After a frosty start it will be much warmer as sunshine shines through high clouds.

High: 57°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool.

Temperatures drop to the mid 40s

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold.

Low: 44°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild.

High: 64°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Monday: Windy and cold with steady temperatures in the 40s through the day, wind chills near 35

Low: 42°

High: 43°

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

