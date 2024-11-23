KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer this Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer this weekend
- Colder Monday as the first of two or three cold fronts arrive during the next week
- A couple of precipitation chances, around Thanksgiving and next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: After a frosty start it will be much warmer as sunshine shines through high clouds.
High: 57°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool.
Temperatures drop to the mid 40s
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 44°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild.
High: 64°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Monday: Windy and cold with steady temperatures in the 40s through the day, wind chills near 35
Low: 42°
High: 43°
Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.