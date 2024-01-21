KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer today, icy tonight, early Monday then Rainy

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing wind and warmer today

Freezing rain arrives Sunday night, after 10 p.m., and will likely leave a glaze of ice on all cold surfaces, including roads overnight

Possible travel delays Monday morning due to ice

Several chances for rain next week with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: The Arctic air is finally moving out! Prepare for increasing clouds and a breeze as temperatures improve. Highs fall short of freezing north of the I-70 corridor.

High: 31°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight before 10 PM: Mostly cloudy and windy with temperatures around 30.

Temperatures around 30°

Wind Chill: 10 to 20°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight after 10 PM: Freezing rain, some sleet begin around 10 p.m. and end around 4 a.m. A glaze of ice is possible which will result in slick spots on roads! Please be aware of this on your Monday morning commute.

Temperatures drop to 29-31°.

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Monday: Freezing rain ends before sunrise but will leave behind ice on roads and elevated objects. Please be careful in the morning! Another push of rain moves in by the evening while temperatures stay close to and just above freezing.

High: 34°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

