Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer while staying breezy through the weekend

Temperatures are back to the 60s for the first weekend of Spring

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Back to some warmer temperatures for the first weekend of spring in the 60s
  • Prepare for moments of gusty winds today & again Sunday
  • The next chance of rain, and possibly thunderstorms, comes Saturday night - Sunday morning, mainly after midnight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy skies with increasing wind gusts for the first half of the day as a front sweeps through. Expect more sunshine and calmer conditions to break through by the late afternoon.
High: 64°
Wind: SW to NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm winds and chilly temperatures.
Low: 36°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sunshine in the morning, clouds later in the day with less wind. There's a chance for rain or storms forming late at night, mainly after midnight. Some storms could contain hail.
High: 66°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Storms clear out early, followed by more sunshine and gusty winds continuing through the day.
Low: 48° High: 62°

Wind: W-NW 20-35 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.