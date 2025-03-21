KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer while staying breezy through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Back to some warmer temperatures for the first weekend of spring in the 60s
- Prepare for moments of gusty winds today & again Sunday
- The next chance of rain, and possibly thunderstorms, comes Saturday night - Sunday morning, mainly after midnight
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Cloudy skies with increasing wind gusts for the first half of the day as a front sweeps through. Expect more sunshine and calmer conditions to break through by the late afternoon.
High: 64°
Wind: SW to NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, calm winds and chilly temperatures.
Low: 36°
Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunshine in the morning, clouds later in the day with less wind. There's a chance for rain or storms forming late at night, mainly after midnight. Some storms could contain hail.
High: 66°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Sunday: Storms clear out early, followed by more sunshine and gusty winds continuing through the day.
Low: 48° High: 62°
Wind: W-NW 20-35 mph
