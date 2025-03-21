KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer while staying breezy through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Back to some warmer temperatures for the first weekend of spring in the 60s

Prepare for moments of gusty winds today & again Sunday

The next chance of rain, and possibly thunderstorms, comes Saturday night - Sunday morning, mainly after midnight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy skies with increasing wind gusts for the first half of the day as a front sweeps through. Expect more sunshine and calmer conditions to break through by the late afternoon.

High: 64°

Wind: SW to NW 10-20, Gusts 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm winds and chilly temperatures.

Low: 36°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sunshine in the morning, clouds later in the day with less wind. There's a chance for rain or storms forming late at night, mainly after midnight. Some storms could contain hail.

High: 66°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Storms clear out early, followed by more sunshine and gusty winds continuing through the day.

Low: 48° High: 62°

Wind: W-NW 20-35 mph

