KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer with afternoon clouds Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmer today with highs around 50°

A dry, cold front arrives tonight, dropping temperatures to near ave

Storm track stays to our south as we kick off 2024

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Warmer with afternoon clouds.

High: 50°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy with a light wind

Temperatures drop to 35°-40°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: A cold front moves through. Clearing and cold.

Low: 26°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder.

High: 36°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

New Years Eve (Midnight): Clear and cold with a light north breeze.

Temperature: 26°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

