KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer with afternoon clouds Saturday

Highs today will be around 50°.
and last updated 2023-12-30 09:14:40-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer today with highs around 50°
  • A dry, cold front arrives tonight, dropping temperatures to near ave
  • Storm track stays to our south as we kick off 2024

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Warmer with afternoon clouds.
High: 50°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy with a light wind
Temperatures drop to 35°-40°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: A cold front moves through. Clearing and cold.
Low: 26°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder.
High: 36°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

New Years Eve (Midnight): Clear and cold with a light north breeze.
Temperature: 26°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

