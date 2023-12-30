KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer with afternoon clouds Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer today with highs around 50°
- A dry, cold front arrives tonight, dropping temperatures to near ave
- Storm track stays to our south as we kick off 2024
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Warmer with afternoon clouds.
High: 50°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy with a light wind
Temperatures drop to 35°-40°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: A cold front moves through. Clearing and cold.
Low: 26°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder.
High: 36°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
New Years Eve (Midnight): Clear and cold with a light north breeze.
Temperature: 26°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
