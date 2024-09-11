Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warmest day of the week today before remnants of Hurricane Francine cool us down

Temperatures reach the upper 80s today, cooling to the upper 70s Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the upper 80s today while humidity slowly ticks up
  • Cloud cover associated with the remnants of Hurricane Francine approach Thursday-Friday, clearing late Saturday
  • Most of the impressive tropical rain from Francine will stay across eastern Missouri & clear by Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer in the afternoon after a comfortable start. The humidity starts to rise.
High: 88°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and slightly warmer overnight.
Low: 62°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Francine travel north along the Mississippi River valley. Temperatures may be slightly cooler while the humidity increases.
High: 85°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler & more humid with a few showers possible, mainly across central Missouri.
Low: 63° High: 79°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

