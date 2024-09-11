KSHB 41 Weather | Warmest day of the week today before remnants of Hurricane Francine cool us down

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs in the upper 80s today while humidity slowly ticks up

Cloud cover associated with the remnants of Hurricane Francine approach Thursday-Friday, clearing late Saturday

Most of the impressive tropical rain from Francine will stay across eastern Missouri & clear by Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer in the afternoon after a comfortable start. The humidity starts to rise.

High: 88°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and slightly warmer overnight.

Low: 62°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Francine travel north along the Mississippi River valley. Temperatures may be slightly cooler while the humidity increases.

High: 85°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler & more humid with a few showers possible, mainly across central Missouri.

Low: 63° High: 79°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

