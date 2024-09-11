KSHB 41 Weather | Warmest day of the week today before remnants of Hurricane Francine cool us down

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs in the upper 80s today while humidity slowly ticks up
- Cloud cover associated with the remnants of Hurricane Francine approach Thursday-Friday, clearing late Saturday
- Most of the impressive tropical rain from Francine will stay across eastern Missouri & clear by Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer in the afternoon after a comfortable start. The humidity starts to rise.
High: 88°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and slightly warmer overnight.
Low: 62°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Thursday: Increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Francine travel north along the Mississippi River valley. Temperatures may be slightly cooler while the humidity increases.
High: 85°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler & more humid with a few showers possible, mainly across central Missouri.
Low: 63° High: 79°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
