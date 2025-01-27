KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend begins today with 100% sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Abundant sunshine and warmer today and Tuesday
- Our next storm is timed for Friday-Saturday, and it looks like mostly rain, maybe some wet snow
- The weekend is looking nice
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A warming trend begins! Sunny and much warmer.
High: 45°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and not quite as cold.
Low: 25°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: 100% sunshine and warmer again.
High: 52°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.
Low: 30° High: 48°
Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph
