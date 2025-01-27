KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend begins today with 100% sunshine

Highs today will reach the 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES

Abundant sunshine and warmer today and Tuesday

Our next storm is timed for Friday-Saturday, and it looks like mostly rain, maybe some wet snow

The weekend is looking nice KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Monday: A warming trend begins! Sunny and much warmer.

High: 45°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph Tonight: Clear and not quite as cold.

Low: 25°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph Tuesday: 100% sunshine and warmer again.

High: 52°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph Wednesday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.

Low: 30° High: 48°

Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

