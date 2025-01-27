Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend begins today with 100% sunshine

Highs today will reach the 40s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Abundant sunshine and warmer today and Tuesday
  • Our next storm is timed for Friday-Saturday, and it looks like mostly rain, maybe some wet snow
  • The weekend is looking nice

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A warming trend begins! Sunny and much warmer.
High: 45°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and not quite as cold.
Low: 25°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: 100% sunshine and warmer again.
High: 52°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.
Low: 30° High: 48°
Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.