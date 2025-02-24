KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend continues, highs in the 50s, 60s, possibly 70°

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The warming trend continues through Tuesday, with highs in the 60s
- A few showers are possible on Wednesday, then possibly 70° by Friday
- A bit cooler over the weekend ahead of more active weather next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon.
High: 62°
Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a light wind.
Low: 33°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues again.
High: 64°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Wednesday: A chance of morning showers then some afternoon sun.
Low: 43° High: 57°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
