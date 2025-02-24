KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend continues, highs in the 50s, 60s, possibly 70°

WEATHER HEADLINES



The warming trend continues through Tuesday, with highs in the 60s

A few showers are possible on Wednesday, then possibly 70° by Friday

A bit cooler over the weekend ahead of more active weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon.

High: 62°

Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a light wind.

Low: 33°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues again.

High: 64°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A chance of morning showers then some afternoon sun.

Low: 43° High: 57°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

