KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend continues, highs in the 50s, 60s, possibly 70°

Highs today will reach the low 60s
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The warming trend continues through Tuesday, with highs in the 60s
  • A few showers are possible on Wednesday, then possibly 70° by Friday
  • A bit cooler over the weekend ahead of more active weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon.
High: 62°
Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a light wind.
Low: 33°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues again.
High: 64°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A chance of morning showers then some afternoon sun.
Low: 43° High: 57°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

