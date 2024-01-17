KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up for one day before arctic air returns Thursday night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warming up more today with highs near the freezing mark south of I-70
- Chances for snow Thursday evening, mostly to the northeast of KC
- Bitter cold again Friday and Saturday with wind chills dipping to -25 to -10°
- Major pattern change next week, warmer and wetter
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunshine is expected most of the day along with a south breeze. Temperatures warm up to freezing along and south of I-70 with colder temperatures north. Snow and ice coverage melts!
High: 31°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few snow showers and flurries passing by. Roads should be in okay shape although any snow/ice melt could refreeze.
Low: 18°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Two chances for light snow, one during the early morning hours and another in the evening. Light accumulation anticipated with the better chance of up to 1" north & east of KC.
High: 28°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
