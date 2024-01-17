Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up for one day before arctic air returns Thursday night

Temperatures get close to the freezing mark this afternoon
and last updated 2024-01-17 06:33:39-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming up more today with highs near the freezing mark south of I-70
  • Chances for snow Thursday evening, mostly to the northeast of KC
  • Bitter cold again Friday and Saturday with wind chills dipping to -25 to -10°
  • Major pattern change next week, warmer and wetter

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunshine is expected most of the day along with a south breeze. Temperatures warm up to freezing along and south of I-70 with colder temperatures north. Snow and ice coverage melts!
High: 31°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few snow showers and flurries passing by. Roads should be in okay shape although any snow/ice melt could refreeze.
Low: 18°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Two chances for light snow, one during the early morning hours and another in the evening. Light accumulation anticipated with the better chance of up to 1" north & east of KC.
High: 28°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

