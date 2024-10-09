KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up for the Royals today

WEATHER HEADLINES



More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least the next 7-10 days

Warming trend through Saturday ahead of a strong Sunday cold front

First frost possible early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and warming up more. It will feel great for Game 3 of the ALDS at the K! Temperatures go from the upper 70s at first pitch down to the 60s by the final out.

High: 82°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and mild.

Low: 54°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and getting toasty! Temperatures run 10-15° above normal.

High: 84°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Friday: The warming trend continues under a mostly sunny sky.

Low: 58° High: 86°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

