Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up for the Royals today

Temperatures are headed back into the 80s today with the Royals back at Kauffman Stadium to take on the Yankees in the ALDS
Watch the latest forecast any time.
HOME RUNS.jpg
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sunshine and dry weather continue for at least the next 7-10 days
  • Warming trend through Saturday ahead of a strong Sunday cold front
  • First frost possible early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and warming up more. It will feel great for Game 3 of the ALDS at the K! Temperatures go from the upper 70s at first pitch down to the 60s by the final out.
High: 82°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and mild.
Low: 54°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and getting toasty! Temperatures run 10-15° above normal.
High: 84°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Friday: The warming trend continues under a mostly sunny sky.
Low: 58° High: 86°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.