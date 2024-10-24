KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up quickly today with thunderstorms forming this evening

Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A warm front lifts into Kansas City this afternoon, warming temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon
  • A cold front follows and moves through after 6-8pm, increasing the potential for strong thunderstorms
  • Nice weather expected over the weekend
  • A bigger storm comes our way next week around Halloween

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Warm and breezy as a storm system approaches. A shower or storm is possible the morning followed by a better chance of storms after 7pm. Some storms may bring heavy rain, strong wind and hail. The thunderstorms move through by midnight.
High: 82°
Wind: S-SE 10-30 mph

Tonight: Heavy rain and storms move out by midnight. The wind flips out of the north and slowly drops temperatures again.
Low: 53°

Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

Friday: Cooler and breezy with a mostly sunny sky.
High: 66°
Wind: N 10-25 mph

