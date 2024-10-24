KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up quickly today with thunderstorms forming this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A warm front lifts into Kansas City this afternoon, warming temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon
- A cold front follows and moves through after 6-8pm, increasing the potential for strong thunderstorms
- Nice weather expected over the weekend
- A bigger storm comes our way next week around Halloween
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Warm and breezy as a storm system approaches. A shower or storm is possible the morning followed by a better chance of storms after 7pm. Some storms may bring heavy rain, strong wind and hail. The thunderstorms move through by midnight.
High: 82°
Wind: S-SE 10-30 mph
Tonight: Heavy rain and storms move out by midnight. The wind flips out of the north and slowly drops temperatures again.
Low: 53°
Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph
Friday: Cooler and breezy with a mostly sunny sky.
High: 66°
Wind: N 10-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.