KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up quickly today with thunderstorms forming this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



A warm front lifts into Kansas City this afternoon, warming temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon

A cold front follows and moves through after 6-8pm, increasing the potential for strong thunderstorms

Nice weather expected over the weekend

A bigger storm comes our way next week around Halloween

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Warm and breezy as a storm system approaches. A shower or storm is possible the morning followed by a better chance of storms after 7pm. Some storms may bring heavy rain, strong wind and hail. The thunderstorms move through by midnight.

High: 82°

Wind: S-SE 10-30 mph

Tonight: Heavy rain and storms move out by midnight. The wind flips out of the north and slowly drops temperatures again.

Low: 53°

Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

Friday: Cooler and breezy with a mostly sunny sky.

High: 66°

Wind: N 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

