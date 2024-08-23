KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up slightly today before the 90s surge in this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The pleasant August weather lasts for one more day
- High heat and humidity build back into the area by Saturday and will last 5 days
- Storm chances increase as the heat dome crashes toward the end of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy with warmer air lifting in. Humidity stays comfortable.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with rain possible around sunrise Saturday. Much warmer & more humid overnight.
Low: 72°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms pass through the area north of I-70 in the morning. Skies clear out quickly and the wind picks up out of the south. Prepare for a hot and humid day.
High: 91° Heat Index: 100-102°
Wind: S-SE 10-30 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even more hot and humid. Limit amount of time spent outside!
Low: 77° High: 96° Heat Index: 105°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
