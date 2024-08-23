KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up slightly today before the 90s surge in this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



The pleasant August weather lasts for one more day

High heat and humidity build back into the area by Saturday and will last 5 days

Storm chances increase as the heat dome crashes toward the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy with warmer air lifting in. Humidity stays comfortable.

High: 85°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with rain possible around sunrise Saturday. Much warmer & more humid overnight.

Low: 72°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms pass through the area north of I-70 in the morning. Skies clear out quickly and the wind picks up out of the south. Prepare for a hot and humid day.

High: 91° Heat Index: 100-102°

Wind: S-SE 10-30 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even more hot and humid. Limit amount of time spent outside!

Low: 77° High: 96° Heat Index: 105°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

