Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up slightly today before the 90s surge in this weekend

The humidity increases by the weekend
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The pleasant August weather lasts for one more day
  • High heat and humidity build back into the area by Saturday and will last 5 days
  • Storm chances increase as the heat dome crashes toward the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy with warmer air lifting in. Humidity stays comfortable.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with rain possible around sunrise Saturday. Much warmer & more humid overnight.
Low: 72°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms pass through the area north of I-70 in the morning. Skies clear out quickly and the wind picks up out of the south. Prepare for a hot and humid day.
High: 91° Heat Index: 100-102°

Wind: S-SE 10-30 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even more hot and humid. Limit amount of time spent outside!
Low: 77° High: 96° Heat Index: 105°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.