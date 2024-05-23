Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up today with strong to severe thunderstorms tonight

Storms ramp up overnight, moving into the the area after 3am
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-05-23 07:17:20-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming up with increased humidity today
  • A line of storms will come out of Nebraska producing strong wind gusts into the city; Prepare for the severe risk after 3am
  • Prepare for more stormy weather Saturday night

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy by the evening. Isolated rain and storms are possible after 9 pm. A strong line of storms overnight capable of severe weather.
High: 82°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms increase from the northwest. Severe weather possible from 3am-7am. Strong wind gusts are most likely while an embedded tornado can't be ruled out either.
Low: 66°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Strong to severe storms are possible early in the morning and will weaken through sunrise. Some gusty winds and periods of heavy rain possible early in the day. A cold front clears the region by late morning and early afternoon, which will drop the humidity and bring nicer conditions to the region.
High: 76°
Wind: S to NW 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.