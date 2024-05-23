KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up today with strong to severe thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warming up with increased humidity today

A line of storms will come out of Nebraska producing strong wind gusts into the city; Prepare for the severe risk after 3am

Prepare for more stormy weather Saturday night

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy by the evening. Isolated rain and storms are possible after 9 pm. A strong line of storms overnight capable of severe weather.

High: 82°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms increase from the northwest. Severe weather possible from 3am-7am. Strong wind gusts are most likely while an embedded tornado can't be ruled out either.

Low: 66°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Strong to severe storms are possible early in the morning and will weaken through sunrise. Some gusty winds and periods of heavy rain possible early in the day. A cold front clears the region by late morning and early afternoon, which will drop the humidity and bring nicer conditions to the region.

High: 76°

Wind: S to NW 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

