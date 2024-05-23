KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up today with strong to severe thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warming up with increased humidity today
- A line of storms will come out of Nebraska producing strong wind gusts into the city; Prepare for the severe risk after 3am
- Prepare for more stormy weather Saturday night
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Thursday: Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy by the evening. Isolated rain and storms are possible after 9 pm. A strong line of storms overnight capable of severe weather.
High: 82°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Thunderstorms increase from the northwest. Severe weather possible from 3am-7am. Strong wind gusts are most likely while an embedded tornado can't be ruled out either.
Low: 66°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Friday: Strong to severe storms are possible early in the morning and will weaken through sunrise. Some gusty winds and periods of heavy rain possible early in the day. A cold front clears the region by late morning and early afternoon, which will drop the humidity and bring nicer conditions to the region.
High: 76°
Wind: S to NW 10-25 mph
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.