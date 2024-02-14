KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up with lots of sunshine for this year's Champions Parade

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Perfect parade weather with sunshine, a bit of a breeze & highs in the mid 60s
- Cooling trend begins Thursday & Friday
- Chance for light snow arriving Friday morning and afternoon; Accumulations remain limited thanks to warmer ground and air temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Amazing weather for a Championship Parade and Valentine's Day! Enjoy the sunshine and warm high temperatures, more than 20° above average. The wind picks up during the late afternoon.
Parade begins at 11am: 53°
High: 65°
Wind: S 10-15 mph Gusts 25 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a breeze keeps temperatures from dropping off too much.
Low: 37°
Wind: Shifting to N-NW 15-25 mph
Thursday: Increasing sunshine as the wind calms down during the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler although staying above normal.
High: 49°
Wind: N-NW to E-NE 10-20 mph
Friday: A quick moving area of snow moves through the area in the morning and afternoon. Accumulations are limited thanks to the sun angle and slightly warmer temperatures.
Low: 31° High: 37°
Wind Chill: 20-25°
Wind: N 15-25 mph
