KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up with lots of sunshine for this year's Champions Parade

WEATHER HEADLINES



Perfect parade weather with sunshine, a bit of a breeze & highs in the mid 60s

Cooling trend begins Thursday & Friday

Chance for light snow arriving Friday morning and afternoon; Accumulations remain limited thanks to warmer ground and air temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Amazing weather for a Championship Parade and Valentine's Day! Enjoy the sunshine and warm high temperatures, more than 20° above average. The wind picks up during the late afternoon.

Parade begins at 11am: 53°

High: 65°

Wind: S 10-15 mph Gusts 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a breeze keeps temperatures from dropping off too much.

Low: 37°

Wind: Shifting to N-NW 15-25 mph

Thursday: Increasing sunshine as the wind calms down during the afternoon. Temperatures are much cooler although staying above normal.

High: 49°

Wind: N-NW to E-NE 10-20 mph

Friday: A quick moving area of snow moves through the area in the morning and afternoon. Accumulations are limited thanks to the sun angle and slightly warmer temperatures.

Low: 31° High: 37°

Wind Chill: 20-25°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

