Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Light snow tonight in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Friday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light snow possible Friday night with a dusting of accumulation
  • Single-digit wind chills possible each morning through Monday
  • Spring-like warmth returns starting Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow dropping a dusting, perhaps a little more.
Low: 23°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy to start with some flurries, sunshine by midday.
High: 36°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and frigid. Morning wind chills in the teens.
Low: 19°
High: 33°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo