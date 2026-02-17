KSHB 41 Weather | Light snow tonight in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Light snow possible Friday night with a dusting of accumulation
- Single-digit wind chills possible each morning through Monday
- Spring-like warmth returns starting Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow dropping a dusting, perhaps a little more.
Low: 23°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy to start with some flurries, sunshine by midday.
High: 36°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and frigid. Morning wind chills in the teens.
Low: 19°
High: 33°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
