KSHB 41 Weather | Light snow tonight in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Light snow possible Friday night with a dusting of accumulation

Single-digit wind chills possible each morning through Monday

Spring-like warmth returns starting Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow dropping a dusting, perhaps a little more.

Low: 23°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy to start with some flurries, sunshine by midday.

High: 36°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and frigid. Morning wind chills in the teens.

Low: 19°

High: 33°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

