KSHB 41 Weather | Welcome to 'Sprinter'

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Record warm low temperatures possible
- Periods of rain Thursday through Christmas Day
- Slight chance for light wintry mix Tuesday overnight into Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder with some sprinkles possible. Feeling like Spring with well above average temperatures today as Winter begins.
High: 57°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Better rain chances arrive 10 pm through early Friday. Rain should remain light and showery with around 0.25" possible.
Low: 50°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Rain lingers through the morning commute tapering 10 am - 12 pm. Expect a cloudy and mild afternoon.
High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-10