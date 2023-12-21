Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Welcome to 'Sprinter'

Today we kick off Winter 15 degrees above normal with gray skies and increasing rain chances tonight
KSHB
and last updated 2023-12-21 06:39:34-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Record warm low temperatures possible
  • Periods of rain Thursday through Christmas Day
  • Slight chance for light wintry mix Tuesday overnight into Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder with some sprinkles possible. Feeling like Spring with well above average temperatures today as Winter begins.
High: 57°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Better rain chances arrive 10 pm through early Friday. Rain should remain light and showery with around 0.25" possible.
Low: 50°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Rain lingers through the morning commute tapering 10 am - 12 pm. Expect a cloudy and mild afternoon.
High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-10

