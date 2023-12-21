KSHB 41 Weather | Welcome to 'Sprinter'

WEATHER HEADLINES



Record warm low temperatures possible

Periods of rain Thursday through Christmas Day

Slight chance for light wintry mix Tuesday overnight into Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder with some sprinkles possible. Feeling like Spring with well above average temperatures today as Winter begins.

High: 57°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Better rain chances arrive 10 pm through early Friday. Rain should remain light and showery with around 0.25" possible.

Low: 50°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Rain lingers through the morning commute tapering 10 am - 12 pm. Expect a cloudy and mild afternoon.

High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-10