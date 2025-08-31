KSHB 41 Weather | Wet Weather Lingers into Labor Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of showers and thunderstorms continue through Labor Day
- A strong cold front arrives mid-week bringing another chance for showers
- Following the strong cold front we will see temperatures remain unseasonably cool
Tonight: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 64º
Labor Day: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, with a few heavy downpours. When it isn't wet expect cloudy skies.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 70º
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the day. then some light showers and drizzle may linger.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
High: 76º
