KSHB 41 Weather | Wet Weather Lingers into Labor Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of showers and thunderstorms continue through Labor Day

A strong cold front arrives mid-week bringing another chance for showers

Following the strong cold front we will see temperatures remain unseasonably cool

Tonight: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Low: 64º

Labor Day: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, with a few heavy downpours. When it isn't wet expect cloudy skies.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

High: 70º

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the day. then some light showers and drizzle may linger.

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

High: 76º

