KSHB 41 Weather | Wet Weather Returns to the Metro

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Showers and thunderstorms expected today with quarter size hail possible
- Monday looks to be much drier
- Rain and storm chances return as early as Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Our first round of showers looks to arrive by lunchtime. We will see the possibility for thunderstorms this afternoon that could produce gusty winds and quarter sized hail.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
High: 74º
Tonight: When we are not seeing shower and storm activity expect mostly cloudy skies.
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
High: 65º
Monday: The first day of autumn is looking drier with partly sunny skies and light winds.
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
High: 79º
