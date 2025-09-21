Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Wet Weather Returns to the Metro

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers and thunderstorms expected today with quarter size hail possible
  • Monday looks to be much drier
  • Rain and storm chances return as early as Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Our first round of showers looks to arrive by lunchtime. We will see the possibility for thunderstorms this afternoon that could produce gusty winds and quarter sized hail.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

High: 74º

Tonight: When we are not seeing shower and storm activity expect mostly cloudy skies.

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

High: 65º

Monday: The first day of autumn is looking drier with partly sunny skies and light winds.

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

High: 79º

