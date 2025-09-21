KSHB 41 Weather | Wet Weather Returns to the Metro

WEATHER HEADLINES



Showers and thunderstorms expected today with quarter size hail possible

Monday looks to be much drier

Rain and storm chances return as early as Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Our first round of showers looks to arrive by lunchtime. We will see the possibility for thunderstorms this afternoon that could produce gusty winds and quarter sized hail.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

High: 74º

Tonight: When we are not seeing shower and storm activity expect mostly cloudy skies.

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

High: 65º

Monday: The first day of autumn is looking drier with partly sunny skies and light winds.

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

High: 79º

