KSHB 41 Weather | Widely scattered afternoon, evening showers, thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Widely scattered, small, showers and thunderstorms 2-10 PM today and again Monday
- If you get under a shower, thunderstorm, you get a brief downpour and perhaps a 20-40 mph wind gust
- The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is there for Wednesday and Thursday, Tuesday looks dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Widely scattered, small, westward moving, showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 10 PM. If you get underneath one, expect a 5-15 minute downpour and perhaps a brief 20-40 mph wind gust.
High: 87°, 70s in any thunderstorms
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Any showers and thunderstorms will dissipate by 9-10 PM
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, mild and calm
Low: 65°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance again of widely scattered, small, westward moving showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening
High: 88°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm.
Low: 65° High: 88°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.