Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Widely scattered afternoon, evening showers, thunderstorms

If you get under a shower, thunderstorm today it will rain for 5-15 minutes.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-06-04 08:22:26-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Widely scattered, small, showers and thunderstorms 2-10 PM today and again Monday
  • If you get under a shower, thunderstorm, you get a brief downpour and perhaps a 20-40 mph wind gust
  • The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is there for Wednesday and Thursday, Tuesday looks dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Widely scattered, small, westward moving, showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 10 PM. If you get underneath one, expect a 5-15 minute downpour and perhaps a brief 20-40 mph wind gust.

High: 87°, 70s in any thunderstorms

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Any showers and thunderstorms will dissipate by 9-10 PM
Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, mild and calm
Low: 65°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance again of widely scattered, small, westward moving showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening

High: 88°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm.
Low: 65° High: 88°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.