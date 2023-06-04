KSHB 41 Weather | Widely scattered afternoon, evening showers, thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Widely scattered, small, showers and thunderstorms 2-10 PM today and again Monday

If you get under a shower, thunderstorm, you get a brief downpour and perhaps a 20-40 mph wind gust

The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is there for Wednesday and Thursday, Tuesday looks dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Widely scattered, small, westward moving, showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 10 PM. If you get underneath one, expect a 5-15 minute downpour and perhaps a brief 20-40 mph wind gust.

High: 87°, 70s in any thunderstorms

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Any showers and thunderstorms will dissipate by 9-10 PM

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, mild and calm

Low: 65°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance again of widely scattered, small, westward moving showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening

High: 88°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm.

Low: 65° High: 88°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

