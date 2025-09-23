KSHB 41 Weather | Widespread rain during Tuesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Plenty of rain to go around during Tuesday morning
- Scattered showers also possible during Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday
- Comfortable temperatures with sunshine on Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Rain with occasional thunder during the morning, then showers in the area for the afternoon. Cooler.
Wind: N 5 mph
High: 70º
Tonight: Showers possible, otherwise cloudy.
Wind: N 5 mph
Low: 62º
Wednesday: Cloudy with occasional showers. Still cool.
Wind: NW 5 mph
High: 71º
