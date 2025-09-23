Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Widespread rain during Tuesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Plenty of rain to go around during Tuesday morning
  • Scattered showers also possible during Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday
  • Comfortable temperatures with sunshine on Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Rain with occasional thunder during the morning, then showers in the area for the afternoon. Cooler.

Wind: N 5 mph

High: 70º

Tonight: Showers possible, otherwise cloudy.

Wind: N 5 mph

Low: 62º

Wednesday: Cloudy with occasional showers. Still cool.

Wind: NW 5 mph

High: 71º

Report a typo

