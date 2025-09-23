KSHB 41 Weather | Widespread rain during Tuesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Plenty of rain to go around during Tuesday morning

Scattered showers also possible during Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday

Comfortable temperatures with sunshine on Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Rain with occasional thunder during the morning, then showers in the area for the afternoon. Cooler.

Wind: N 5 mph

High: 70º

Tonight: Showers possible, otherwise cloudy.

Wind: N 5 mph

Low: 62º

Wednesday: Cloudy with occasional showers. Still cool.

Wind: NW 5 mph

High: 71º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—