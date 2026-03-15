KSHB 41 Weather | Wild weather day, high wind, cold blast and snow

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures drop 50 degrees from around 60° this morning to around 10° Monday morning

Wind gusts of 50-60 mph will create very limited visibility with any snow passing through & possible power outages

Snow is likely after 2-3 PM, blowing snow is likely, slick roads are possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Strong cold front moves through 9-10 AM with a few rain showers possible. Then, it becomes very windy with falling temperatures. After 2-3 PM snow moves in with periods of very low visibility. Roads may get slick after 4 PM.

9 AM: 60°

Noon: 45°

6 PM: 30°

Wind: NW 30-40 mph, gusting to 60 mph, windiest after 3 PM

Sunday night: Any snow ends around midnight with amounts up to 1/2"-1" with blowing snow & possibly slick roads with some ice underneath. Very windy and bitterly cold.

Low: 10°, wind chill drops to around -10°

Wind: NW 30-40 gust 50-60 mph, decreasing to NW 20-40 mph after midnight

Monday: Morning wind chills below zero. Windy and mostly sunny.

High: 29°

Wind: NW 10-20, gusting to 35 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

