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KSHB 41 Weather | Wild weather day, high wind, cold blast and snow

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KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures drop 50 degrees from around 60° this morning to around 10° Monday morning
  • Wind gusts of 50-60 mph will create very limited visibility with any snow passing through & possible power outages
  • Snow is likely after 2-3 PM, blowing snow is likely, slick roads are possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Strong cold front moves through 9-10 AM with a few rain showers possible. Then, it becomes very windy with falling temperatures. After 2-3 PM snow moves in with periods of very low visibility. Roads may get slick after 4 PM.
9 AM: 60°
Noon: 45°
6 PM: 30°
Wind: NW 30-40 mph, gusting to 60 mph, windiest after 3 PM

Sunday night: Any snow ends around midnight with amounts up to 1/2"-1" with blowing snow & possibly slick roads with some ice underneath. Very windy and bitterly cold.
Low: 10°, wind chill drops to around -10°
Wind: NW 30-40 gust 50-60 mph, decreasing to NW 20-40 mph after midnight

Monday: Morning wind chills below zero. Windy and mostly sunny.
High: 29°
Wind: NW 10-20, gusting to 35 mph

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