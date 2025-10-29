KSHB 41 Weather | Wind and rain will decrease this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



The wind and rain will decrease this afternoon

Chance of frost tonight

Mostly dry weather with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Windy, with the highest gusts during the morning. Rain will end this afternoon.

Wind: N 15-30, gusts 35-45 mph

High: 49°

Tonight: Clearing and cold with much less wind. This sets up the conditions for frost and perhaps a light freeze in some locations.

Wind: N-NW5-10 mph

Low: 34°

Thursday: Chance of morning frost or a light freeze. Finally getting some sunshine in the afternoon, but still cool.

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

High: 56°

Friday (Halloween): Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. It looks dry with temperatures dropping to the 40s for trick or treating.

Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

Low: 38°

High: 59°

