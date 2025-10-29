Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Wind and rain will decrease this afternoon

Highs today will struggle to reach 50°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The wind and rain will decrease this afternoon
  • Chance of frost tonight
  • Mostly dry weather with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Windy, with the highest gusts during the morning. Rain will end this afternoon.
Wind: N 15-30, gusts 35-45 mph
High: 49°

Tonight: Clearing and cold with much less wind. This sets up the conditions for frost and perhaps a light freeze in some locations.
Wind: N-NW5-10 mph
Low: 34°

Thursday: Chance of morning frost or a light freeze. Finally getting some sunshine in the afternoon, but still cool.
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
High: 56°

Friday (Halloween): Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. It looks dry with temperatures dropping to the 40s for trick or treating.
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph
Low: 38°
High: 59°

