KSHB 41 Weather | Windy and colder weekend, wind chills in the teens soon

Saturday starts off pleasant and relatively seasonable

Isolated showers are possible late Saturday morning, areas north of I-70 have a higher chance of rain

Strong northern winds roll in by midday, at times gusting up to 30 mph

Cooler air finds us by Saturday evening and wind chills start to drop

Plunging all the way into the 20s for Sunday morning and only in the 30s that day

Sunday morning could see a few snow flakes, but not expecting anything to stick

Wind chills in the teens and 20s for Sunday and Monday morning - bundle up!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few sprinkles possible. Some sunshine rolls in for midday. Getting cooler through the afternoon.

High: 60°

Wind: NW 20-25 mph

Saturday Night: Flakes may try to fall after midnight but nothing will stick.

Low: 28°

Wind: NW 15-20 mph

Sunday: Taste of winter with wind chills in the teens that morning. Only managing highs in the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

High: 38°

Wind: NW 15-20 mph

