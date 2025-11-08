KSHB 41 Weather | Windy and colder weekend, wind chills in the teens soon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Saturday starts off pleasant and relatively seasonable
- Isolated showers are possible late Saturday morning, areas north of I-70 have a higher chance of rain
- Strong northern winds roll in by midday, at times gusting up to 30 mph
- Cooler air finds us by Saturday evening and wind chills start to drop
- Plunging all the way into the 20s for Sunday morning and only in the 30s that day
- Sunday morning could see a few snow flakes, but not expecting anything to stick
- Wind chills in the teens and 20s for Sunday and Monday morning - bundle up!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few sprinkles possible. Some sunshine rolls in for midday. Getting cooler through the afternoon.
High: 60°
Wind: NW 20-25 mph
Saturday Night: Flakes may try to fall after midnight but nothing will stick.
Low: 28°
Wind: NW 15-20 mph
Sunday: Taste of winter with wind chills in the teens that morning. Only managing highs in the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 38°
Wind: NW 15-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—