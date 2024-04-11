KSHB 41 Weather | Windy and cooler today before very warm weather arrives this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler and windy today with gusts approaching 35-40 mph
- Wind dies down Friday with some beautiful weather expected
- June warmth and humidity build Saturday & Sunday
- Monitoring a chance of strong to severe storms heading our way Monday night-Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Thursday: Much brighter with a mostly sunny ski. The wind picks up as well elevating the fire danger around the area.
High: 63°
Wind: NW 20-30, Gusting 40 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Temperatures are much colder.
Low: 40°
Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph
Friday: A fantastic Friday expected! Enjoy the sunshine, a lighter breeze and pleasant spring temperatures.
High: 70°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph
