Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Windy and cooler today before very warm weather arrives this weekend

Temperatures warm up 20 degrees over the next 2 days
and last updated 2024-04-11 06:50:16-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cooler and windy today with gusts approaching 35-40 mph
  • Wind dies down Friday with some beautiful weather expected
  • June warmth and humidity build Saturday & Sunday
  • Monitoring a chance of strong to severe storms heading our way Monday night-Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: Much brighter with a mostly sunny ski. The wind picks up as well elevating the fire danger around the area.
High: 63°
Wind: NW 20-30, Gusting 40 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Temperatures are much colder.
Low: 40°

Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph

Friday: A fantastic Friday expected! Enjoy the sunshine, a lighter breeze and pleasant spring temperatures.
High: 70°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.