KSHB 41 Weather | Windy and warm today, chance of T-Storms later tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy, dry and warm today
- Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 PM, towards the end or after the Chiefs game
- Much cooler with lots of clouds Friday through Sunday, hindering Saturday eclipse viewing
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm.
High: 80°
Wind: S 15-25 G35-45 mph
This Evening (4-7 PM): Dry for tailgating. Partly cloudy, slight decrease in the wind. But still keep the paper plates, cups, utensils and tents secure. Thunderstorms may form in central and northeast Kansas, around 100 miles northwest of KC
Temperatures cool to 74°
Wind: S-SE 15-35 mph
Tonight: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 PM. Any thunderstorms will come through in a weaker state with gusty winds to 50 mph possible in any T-Storms.
Low: 60°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph
Friday: We begin mostly cloudy and breezy with a cold front sparking a few showers during our morning commute. Sunshine returns briefly during midday hours before clouds take over late in the afternoon with sprinkles possible.
Get ready to ride a roller coaster of temperatures. Our high for the day occurs at midnight with our low before the next midnight.
Temperatures: Upper 50s to lower 60s
Wind: W 10-20 G35 mph
