KSHB 41 Weather | Windy and warm today, chance of T-Storms later tonight

Windy, dry and warm today

Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 PM, towards the end or after the Chiefs game

Much cooler with lots of clouds Friday through Sunday, hindering Saturday eclipse viewing

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm.

High: 80°

Wind: S 15-25 G35-45 mph

This Evening (4-7 PM): Dry for tailgating. Partly cloudy, slight decrease in the wind. But still keep the paper plates, cups, utensils and tents secure. Thunderstorms may form in central and northeast Kansas, around 100 miles northwest of KC

Temperatures cool to 74°

Wind: S-SE 15-35 mph

Tonight: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 PM. Any thunderstorms will come through in a weaker state with gusty winds to 50 mph possible in any T-Storms.

Low: 60°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

Friday: We begin mostly cloudy and breezy with a cold front sparking a few showers during our morning commute. Sunshine returns briefly during midday hours before clouds take over late in the afternoon with sprinkles possible.

Get ready to ride a roller coaster of temperatures. Our high for the day occurs at midnight with our low before the next midnight.

Temperatures: Upper 50s to lower 60s

Wind: W 10-20 G35 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

