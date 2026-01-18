KSHB 41 Weather | Windy and warmer today, an Arctic front this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Lots of clouds, windy and a bit warmer today ahead of an evening Arctic front

Wind chills near -10° by Monday morning

A very cold Monday, then warmer Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of more Arctic air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warmer.

High: 37°

Wind: SW to NW 15-25 mph

Sunday Night: An Arctic front arrives this evening. Partly cloudy, breezy and frigid by morning

Low: 8°

Wind Chill: Dropping -10° to 0° by morning

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and frigid with wind chills -10° to 0° during the morning warming a tad to 0° to +10° by afternoon

High: 23°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: After a cold start, it will become mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Low: 16°

High: 42°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph to S 10-20 mph

