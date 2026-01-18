Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Windy and warmer today, an Arctic front this evening

Highs today will reach the 30s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lots of clouds, windy and a bit warmer today ahead of an evening Arctic front
  • Wind chills near -10° by Monday morning
  • A very cold Monday, then warmer Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of more Arctic air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warmer.
High: 37°
Wind: SW to NW 15-25 mph

Sunday Night: An Arctic front arrives this evening. Partly cloudy, breezy and frigid by morning
Low:
Wind Chill: Dropping -10° to 0° by morning
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and frigid with wind chills -10° to 0° during the morning warming a tad to 0° to +10° by afternoon
High: 23°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: After a cold start, it will become mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.
Low: 16°
High: 42°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph to S 10-20 mph

