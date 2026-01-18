KSHB 41 Weather | Windy and warmer today, an Arctic front this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lots of clouds, windy and a bit warmer today ahead of an evening Arctic front
- Wind chills near -10° by Monday morning
- A very cold Monday, then warmer Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of more Arctic air
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warmer.
High: 37°
Wind: SW to NW 15-25 mph
Sunday Night: An Arctic front arrives this evening. Partly cloudy, breezy and frigid by morning
Low: 8°
Wind Chill: Dropping -10° to 0° by morning
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy and frigid with wind chills -10° to 0° during the morning warming a tad to 0° to +10° by afternoon
High: 23°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: After a cold start, it will become mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.
Low: 16°
High: 42°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph to S 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar