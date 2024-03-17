KSHB 41 Weather | Windy & Colder for St. Patrick's Day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Chilly and windy for St. Patrick's Day

Hard freeze tonight, protect plants

Cold Monday, Warmer Tuesday, colder Wednesday

Active weather Thursday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Partly cloudy, windy and colder.

High: 47°

Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy and cold with less wind.

Protect any sensitive plants Sunday evening for the hard freeze overnight.

Temperatures drop to the 30s

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear with a hard freeze.

Low: 24°

Wind chill: Teens

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Monday: After a hard freeze, mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. The wind will decrease during the afternoon.

High: 43°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 to 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer.

Low: 33°

High: 68°

Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph

