KSHB 41 Weather | Windy & Colder for St. Patrick's Day

Highs today will be in the 40s.
and last updated 2024-03-17 08:10:12-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly and windy for St. Patrick's Day
  • Hard freeze tonight, protect plants
  • Cold Monday, Warmer Tuesday, colder Wednesday
  • Active weather Thursday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Partly cloudy, windy and colder.
High: 47°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy and cold with less wind.
Protect any sensitive plants Sunday evening for the hard freeze overnight.
Temperatures drop to the 30s
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear with a hard freeze.
Low: 24°
Wind chill: Teens
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Monday: After a hard freeze, mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. The wind will decrease during the afternoon.
High: 43°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 to 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer.
Low: 33°
High: 68°
Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

