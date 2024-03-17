KSHB 41 Weather | Windy & Colder for St. Patrick's Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chilly and windy for St. Patrick's Day
- Hard freeze tonight, protect plants
- Cold Monday, Warmer Tuesday, colder Wednesday
- Active weather Thursday into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Partly cloudy, windy and colder.
High: 47°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy and cold with less wind.
Protect any sensitive plants Sunday evening for the hard freeze overnight.
Temperatures drop to the 30s
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear with a hard freeze.
Low: 24°
Wind chill: Teens
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Monday: After a hard freeze, mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. The wind will decrease during the afternoon.
High: 43°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 to 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer.
Low: 33°
High: 68°
Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph
