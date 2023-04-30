KSHB 41 Weather | Windy, dry, cool Sunday through Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy, cool and dry today and Monday, gusts 30-40 mph
- Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms...Thursday and Friday, we need it
- After Monday highs will be mostly in the 60s and 70s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and much cooler. There will be an elevated fire danger.
High: 60°
Wind: NW 15-25 G30-40 mph
This Evening: Clear and cool with decreasing wind.
Temperatures drop to around 50°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 40°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Monday: Sunny, windy, and cool
High: 63°
Wind: NW 10-25 gust 30-35 mph
