KSHB 41 Weather | Windy, dry, cool Sunday through Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Windy, cool and dry today and Monday, gusts 30-40 mph

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms...Thursday and Friday, we need it

After Monday highs will be mostly in the 60s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and much cooler. There will be an elevated fire danger.

High: 60°

Wind: NW 15-25 G30-40 mph

This Evening: Clear and cool with decreasing wind.

Temperatures drop to around 50°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool.

Low: 40°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Sunny, windy, and cool

High: 63°

Wind: NW 10-25 gust 30-35 mph

