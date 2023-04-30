Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Windy, dry, cool Sunday through Monday

and last updated 2023-04-30 08:00:39-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy, cool and dry today and Monday, gusts 30-40 mph
  • Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms...Thursday and Friday, we need it
  • After Monday highs will be mostly in the 60s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and much cooler. There will be an elevated fire danger.

High: 60°

Wind: NW 15-25 G30-40 mph

This Evening: Clear and cool with decreasing wind.
Temperatures drop to around 50°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 40°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Monday: Sunny, windy, and cool

High: 63°

Wind: NW 10-25 gust 30-35 mph

