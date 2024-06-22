Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Windy, Hot & Humid today, Scattered T-Storms This Evening

Some T-Storms may be severe this evening, strong winds, hail main threats
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-06-22 09:08:14-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot & humid today, but wind will help some
  • Scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening, some may contain strong winds & hail
  • Hot & slightly less humid Sunday
  • Next chance of thunderstorms after tonight is Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy, windy, hot, and humid.
High: 93° Heat index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

This Evening (7 PM-Midnight): Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may contain strong winds and hail.
Temperatures Falling in to the 70s
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

Tonight (After Midnight): Partly cloudy and dry.
Low: 71°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and slightly less humid with much less wind.
High: 92° Heat index: 95°-100°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, very hot with high humidity. This may be the hottest day of the year, so far. A breeze may help some.
High: 96° Heat index: 100°-107°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.