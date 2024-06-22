KSHB 41 Weather | Windy, Hot & Humid today, Scattered T-Storms This Evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot & humid today, but wind will help some
- Scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening, some may contain strong winds & hail
- Hot & slightly less humid Sunday
- Next chance of thunderstorms after tonight is Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy, windy, hot, and humid.
High: 93° Heat index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
This Evening (7 PM-Midnight): Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may contain strong winds and hail.
Temperatures Falling in to the 70s
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms
Tonight (After Midnight): Partly cloudy and dry.
Low: 71°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and slightly less humid with much less wind.
High: 92° Heat index: 95°-100°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, very hot with high humidity. This may be the hottest day of the year, so far. A breeze may help some.
High: 96° Heat index: 100°-107°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
