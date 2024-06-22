KSHB 41 Weather | Windy, Hot & Humid today, Scattered T-Storms This Evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot & humid today, but wind will help some

Scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening, some may contain strong winds & hail

Hot & slightly less humid Sunday

Next chance of thunderstorms after tonight is Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy, windy, hot, and humid.

High: 93° Heat index: 100°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

This Evening (7 PM-Midnight): Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may contain strong winds and hail.

Temperatures Falling in to the 70s

Wind: Gusty in T-Storms

Tonight (After Midnight): Partly cloudy and dry.

Low: 71°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and slightly less humid with much less wind.

High: 92° Heat index: 95°-100°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, very hot with high humidity. This may be the hottest day of the year, so far. A breeze may help some.

High: 96° Heat index: 100°-107°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

