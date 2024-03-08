Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Windy, temperatures drop to the 30s, periods of drizzle

Temperatures will drop to the 30s this afternoon.
and last updated 2024-03-08 06:18:35-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures drop to the 30s this afternoon with periods of drizzle and a gusty north wind
  • Sunshine and a warming trend this weekend, around 50° Saturday, 60s Sunday, 70s Monday-Tuesday
  • Unsettled weather Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy and windy with falling temperatures today. A few rain showers and periods of drizzle are likely as well.
Temperatures: Morning temperatures near 45, falling to 35-40 by afternoon
Wind: N 15-25 mph

This Evening: Cloudy, windy and cold with some drizzle.
Temperatures in the 30s
Wind Chill in the 20s
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing, breezy and cold with a freeze.
Low: 29°
Wind Chill in the teens
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Saturday: A cold start, sunshine expected throughout the day with a chilly breeze.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Sunday: A cold start then sunny and warmer.
Low: 28° High: 62°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 to 10-20 mph

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

