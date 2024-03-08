KSHB 41 Weather | Windy, temperatures drop to the 30s, periods of drizzle

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures drop to the 30s this afternoon with periods of drizzle and a gusty north wind
- Sunshine and a warming trend this weekend, around 50° Saturday, 60s Sunday, 70s Monday-Tuesday
- Unsettled weather Wednesday-Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Cloudy and windy with falling temperatures today. A few rain showers and periods of drizzle are likely as well.
Temperatures: Morning temperatures near 45, falling to 35-40 by afternoon
Wind: N 15-25 mph
This Evening: Cloudy, windy and cold with some drizzle.
Temperatures in the 30s
Wind Chill in the 20s
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clearing, breezy and cold with a freeze.
Low: 29°
Wind Chill in the teens
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Saturday: A cold start, sunshine expected throughout the day with a chilly breeze.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Sunday: A cold start then sunny and warmer.
Low: 28° High: 62°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 to 10-20 mph
