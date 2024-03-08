KSHB 41 Weather | Windy, temperatures drop to the 30s, periods of drizzle

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures drop to the 30s this afternoon with periods of drizzle and a gusty north wind

Sunshine and a warming trend this weekend, around 50° Saturday, 60s Sunday, 70s Monday-Tuesday

Unsettled weather Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy and windy with falling temperatures today. A few rain showers and periods of drizzle are likely as well.

Temperatures: Morning temperatures near 45, falling to 35-40 by afternoon

Wind: N 15-25 mph

This Evening: Cloudy, windy and cold with some drizzle.

Temperatures in the 30s

Wind Chill in the 20s

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing, breezy and cold with a freeze.

Low: 29°

Wind Chill in the teens

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Saturday: A cold start, sunshine expected throughout the day with a chilly breeze.

High: 50°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Sunday: A cold start then sunny and warmer.

Low: 28° High: 62°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 to 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

