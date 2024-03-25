KSHB 41 Weather | Windy with a chance of strong t-storms 5-10 p.m.

Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind advisory through Monday afternoon, gusts near 45 mph possible
  • Chance of strong thunderstorms 5-10 p.m. along a strong cold front, hail is the main threat
  • Rain changes to snow after midnight
  • A dusting to 1" is possible on mainly grassy and elevated surfaces.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday (now-5 p.m.): Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and mild. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
High: 64°
Wind: S 15-30 gust 40-45 mph

5-10 p.m.: Scattered thunderstorms are possible. Some may contain hail
Temperatures drop to the 50s
Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 40-50 mph in some thunderstorms

Tonight after 10 p.m.: Periods of rain. The rain changes to snow after 4 a.m.
Low: 31°
Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Tuesday: Windy and cold with snow ending during the morning. Some locations could see a dusting-1" on mainly grassy and elevated surfaces. All surface may have a few brief slick spots.
High: 42°
Wind: SW to NW 15-30 mph

