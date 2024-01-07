Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Winter storm watch Monday-Tuesday

Today will see more sun with highs around 40.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-01-07 08:28:09-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing sunshine and warmer today
  • Rain and snow, heavy at times, Monday, mostly wet roads, some slush possible
  • Mix changes to snow Monday night into Tuesday and colder, roads become slick, 2-4" possible
  • Another chance of accumulating snow Friday and Saturday and much colder

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Watch for morning black ice, then partly to mostly sunny and cool.

High: 41°

Wind: W to SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Increasing clouds and calm.
Temperatures in the low to mid 30s

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with increasing wind.
Temperatures hold steady, or slowly rise in to the mid 30s

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Monday: Periods of rain and snow, heavy at times. Right now it looks like roads will be mostly wet with some slush. The only way we see slick roads is if the precipitation is all snow and heavy.

Temperatures drop from 37° to 33°

Wind: E 10-25 mph

Monday night-Tuesday: Periods of rain and snow change to snow and it becomes windy. Roads become slick. 2"-4" is possible before it ends Tuesday afternoon. Blowing snow is possible.

Low: 31° Dropping to 28° during the afternoon.

Wind: N-NW 15-30 gust 35-45 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.