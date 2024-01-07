KSHB 41 Weather | Winter storm watch Monday-Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing sunshine and warmer today

Rain and snow, heavy at times, Monday, mostly wet roads, some slush possible

Mix changes to snow Monday night into Tuesday and colder, roads become slick, 2-4" possible

Another chance of accumulating snow Friday and Saturday and much colder

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Watch for morning black ice, then partly to mostly sunny and cool.

High: 41°

Wind: W to SE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Increasing clouds and calm.

Temperatures in the low to mid 30s

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with increasing wind.

Temperatures hold steady, or slowly rise in to the mid 30s

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Monday: Periods of rain and snow, heavy at times. Right now it looks like roads will be mostly wet with some slush. The only way we see slick roads is if the precipitation is all snow and heavy.

Temperatures drop from 37° to 33°

Wind: E 10-25 mph

Monday night-Tuesday: Periods of rain and snow change to snow and it becomes windy. Roads become slick. 2"-4" is possible before it ends Tuesday afternoon. Blowing snow is possible.

Low: 31° Dropping to 28° during the afternoon.

Wind: N-NW 15-30 gust 35-45 mph

