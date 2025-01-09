Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Winter weather advisory for south Metro tonight into Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Trying to get above freezing today as we finally get the Arctic air out of here
  • Chance for light snow arrives Thursday night into Friday
  • Chance to see a few days creeping back near and above freezing next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow showers mainly after 8 pm. Snow melt increases today with more water around to refreeze overnight.
High: 33° (Wind chill: 0° to 10°)
Wind: S-SW 10 G20 mph

Tonight: Snow showers with light snow accumulations. We are on the edge of this big storm, not in the middle of it.
Low: 26° 
Wind: NNW 10 mph

Friday: Snow ending by 4-6 am. Mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. A few flurries possible for Friday night.
High: 30°
Wind: NW 10 mph

