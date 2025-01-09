KSHB 41 Weather | Winter weather advisory for south Metro tonight into Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Trying to get above freezing today as we finally get the Arctic air out of here

Chance for light snow arrives Thursday night into Friday

Chance to see a few days creeping back near and above freezing next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow showers mainly after 8 pm. Snow melt increases today with more water around to refreeze overnight.

High: 33° (Wind chill: 0° to 10°)

Wind: S-SW 10 G20 mph

Tonight: Snow showers with light snow accumulations. We are on the edge of this big storm, not in the middle of it.

Low: 26°

Wind: NNW 10 mph

Friday: Snow ending by 4-6 am. Mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. A few flurries possible for Friday night.

High: 30°

Wind: NW 10 mph

