KSHB 41 Weather | Winter weather advisory for south Metro tonight into Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Trying to get above freezing today as we finally get the Arctic air out of here
- Chance for light snow arrives Thursday night into Friday
- Chance to see a few days creeping back near and above freezing next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow showers mainly after 8 pm. Snow melt increases today with more water around to refreeze overnight.
High: 33° (Wind chill: 0° to 10°)
Wind: S-SW 10 G20 mph
Tonight: Snow showers with light snow accumulations. We are on the edge of this big storm, not in the middle of it.
Low: 26°
Wind: NNW 10 mph
Friday: Snow ending by 4-6 am. Mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. A few flurries possible for Friday night.
High: 30°
Wind: NW 10 mph
