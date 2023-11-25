KSHB 41 Weather | Winter Weather Advisory: Noon today-6 a.m. Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Winter weather advisory from noon Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday

A rain/snow mix increases from the west Saturday afternoon and evening

The mix changes to snow Saturday night, ending early Sunday

Roads will become slick overnight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A mix of rain and snow begins between 2 and 5 p.m. Roads will become wet.

High: 36°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Saturday Evening: Rain-snow mix changes to snow with accumulation starting on elevated roads and surfaces and the grassy surfaces.

Temperatures: Near freezing

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday Night: Snow likely, with accumulation on all surfaces possible. More accumulation on elevated roads than those in contact with ground. All liquid may freeze by early Sunday. General totals of dusting to 4", 2-4" possible near and west of I-35 to a dusting to 2" east and south of I-35.

Low: 25°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Roads will be slick during the morning with black ice and snow on them. Sunshine helps to quickly melt and dry roads. Mostly sunny, breezy and cold during the afternoon. Any water/slush leftover will re-freeze by evening and overnight.

High: 35°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

