KSHB 41 Weather | Wintry mix begins this afternoon, ends after midnight

WEATHER HEADLINES



A mix of rain, sleet and snow begins this afternoon with some freezing rain tonight

The wintry mix ends after midnight

No accumulations expected in Kansas City, but roads could be slippery

1"-3" of snow is possible across northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain with a mix of sleet/snow will begins 12-2 PM. Surfaces will be mostly wet unless there is more sleet.

Noon: 39° 7 PM: 32°

Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

Sunday night: A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet & snow will end after midnight. Watch for slick spots, especially on decks, bridges and overpasses. All surfaces may get slick across northern Missouri where there is more sleet & snow.

Low: 31°

Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph

Monday: Cloudy and slightly warmer with periods of drizzle.

High: 45°

Wind: E 10 mph

