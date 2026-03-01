KSHB 41 Weather | Wintry mix begins this afternoon, ends after midnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A mix of rain, sleet and snow begins this afternoon with some freezing rain tonight
- The wintry mix ends after midnight
- No accumulations expected in Kansas City, but roads could be slippery
- 1"-3" of snow is possible across northern Missouri
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Rain with a mix of sleet/snow will begins 12-2 PM. Surfaces will be mostly wet unless there is more sleet.
Noon: 39° 7 PM: 32°
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph
Sunday night: A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet & snow will end after midnight. Watch for slick spots, especially on decks, bridges and overpasses. All surfaces may get slick across northern Missouri where there is more sleet & snow.
Low: 31°
Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph
Monday: Cloudy and slightly warmer with periods of drizzle.
High: 45°
Wind: E 10 mph
