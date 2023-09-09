KSHB 41 Weather | Wonderful weekend weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs in the 80s with tolerable humidity this weekend
- A good chance of rain Monday, but amounts may be disappointing
- Cooler temperatures, in the 70s, for much of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal temperatures, overall nice weather.
High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Mild temperatures under a mostly clear sky.
Temperatures: Falling through the 70s
Wind: NE/SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: A few clouds and comfortable.
Low: 61°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm.
Low: 61° High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
