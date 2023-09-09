Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Wonderful weekend weather

Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s this weekend.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-09-09 08:28:41-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 80s with tolerable humidity this weekend
  • A good chance of rain Monday, but amounts may be disappointing
  • Cooler temperatures, in the 70s, for much of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal temperatures, overall nice weather.
High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Mild temperatures under a mostly clear sky.
Temperatures: Falling through the 70s
Wind: NE/SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds and comfortable.
Low: 61°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm.
Low: 61° High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

