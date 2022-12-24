Watch Now
Less wind today but temperatures remain bitter cold in the teens

Less wind and sunshine today will help a bit
and last updated 2022-12-24 06:33:25-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The wind dies down this afternoon allowing the wind chill advisory to expire at 12pm
  • Sunshine is out but the temperatures are still in the teens; It will feel like 0 to -5° at kickoff for the Chiefs game
  • Doing better by Christmas Day with highs in the 20s, above freezing Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: An extremely cold game day! Wind chills are still bitterly cold during tailgating, then slowly improving by the afternoon. Kickoff temperature of 13°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 18° Wind Chill: -5 to 5°

Tonight: Mostly clear, less wind and still bitterly cold. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 3° Wind Chill: -5°

Sunday: Merry Christmas! Clouds increase but temperatures feel much better. Breezes pick up out of the south. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 26° Wind Chill: 15° to 20°

Monday: A cold front passes through early in the morning bringing a brief glimpse of snow/wintry mix overnight. Any precipitation is out before sunrise. Temperatures drop through the day. Wind: N-NW 20-35 mph. 7am Temp: 30°; 3pm Temp: 20° and falling

