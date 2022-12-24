Less wind today but temperatures remain bitter cold in the teens

WEATHER HEADLINES

The wind dies down this afternoon allowing the wind chill advisory to expire at 12pm

Sunshine is out but the temperatures are still in the teens; It will feel like 0 to -5° at kickoff for the Chiefs game

Doing better by Christmas Day with highs in the 20s, above freezing Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: An extremely cold game day! Wind chills are still bitterly cold during tailgating, then slowly improving by the afternoon. Kickoff temperature of 13°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 18° Wind Chill: -5 to 5°

Tonight: Mostly clear, less wind and still bitterly cold. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 3° Wind Chill: -5°

Sunday: Merry Christmas! Clouds increase but temperatures feel much better. Breezes pick up out of the south. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 26° Wind Chill: 15° to 20°

Monday: A cold front passes through early in the morning bringing a brief glimpse of snow/wintry mix overnight. Any precipitation is out before sunrise. Temperatures drop through the day. Wind: N-NW 20-35 mph. 7am Temp: 30°; 3pm Temp: 20° and falling

