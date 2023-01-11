Light rain changes to snow overnight, ending by Thursday morning's rush hour

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Seventh warmest start to January, so far
- Another mild day expected ahead of Thursday morning's bout of winter
- The light rain changes to snow after 2 a.m. & clears by 7 a.m. A wet, slushy snow and falling temperatures could lead to some slicks roads early Thursday.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying dry & mild. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 55°
Wednesday Night: Becoming windy and colder. Light rain develops before midnight with temperatures dropping to 40°. Light rain changing to snow after 2am as temperatures drop below freezing. Watch for slick roads as the cold air surges in. Wind: N-NE 15-30 mph. Low: 28°
Thursday: Snow ends before the morning rush hour but roads may still be slick! Drive carefully in the morning. Staying cold and windy all day. Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph. High: 34°
Friday: Mostly sunny and staying cold. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 20° High: 38°
