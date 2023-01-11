Light rain changes to snow overnight, ending by Thursday morning's rush hour

WEATHER HEADLINES

Seventh warmest start to January, so far

Another mild day expected ahead of Thursday morning's bout of winter

The light rain changes to snow after 2 a.m. & clears by 7 a.m. A wet, slushy snow and falling temperatures could lead to some slicks roads early Thursday.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying dry & mild. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 55°

Wednesday Night: Becoming windy and colder. Light rain develops before midnight with temperatures dropping to 40°. Light rain changing to snow after 2am as temperatures drop below freezing. Watch for slick roads as the cold air surges in. Wind: N-NE 15-30 mph. Low: 28°

Thursday: Snow ends before the morning rush hour but roads may still be slick! Drive carefully in the morning. Staying cold and windy all day. Wind: N-NW 15-30 mph. High: 34°

Friday: Mostly sunny and staying cold. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 20° High: 38°

